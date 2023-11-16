Sponsor spotlight: Get ‘First Dibs’ on holiday shopping in downtown Edmonds Nov. 18

Saturday, Nov. 18 5-8 p.m.

The holidays are coming fast, and this Saturday night is your chance to get “First Dibs” on all the newest and most sought-after holiday merchandise in downtown Edmonds. The Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed) is bringing back the First Dibs small business shopping tradition born some 20 years ago, when HouseWares owner Robert Boehlke partnered with other merchants to create a fun and festive evening to kick off the holiday season.

This year, not only will over 20 local retailers be participating to showcase what they have for the gift-giving season, but all locations will also have special discounts or offers. Plus, many will have a tasty bite or fun experience to celebrate the season. It’s a fun opportunity to support small businesses, shop locally and get “First Dibs” on all the great holiday merchandise available downtown.

And for an added feel-good twist, this year’s event includes a fun fundraiser for Washington Kids in Transition with Wine Sip locations! Shoppers can pre-purchase wine tickets online and enjoy a glass at any of the 11 Wine Sip locations, with wines from our Edmond’s wine company UnCorked. A wine ticket also includes a commemorative glass. Wine tickets and glasses can be picked up Nov. 18 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

All proceeds from wine ticket purchases go to Washington Kids in Transition, supporting the many needs they have for the over 1,200 unhoused children in South Snohomish County. You can learn more about WKIT at www.washingtonkidsintransiton.org

Get your tickets HERE, and organizers will see you Saturday night, Nov. 18, for festive holiday shopping.

Participating locations:

* Denotes a Wine Sip Location

Art Spot

Bench and Board*

Camp Vintage

Crow*

Dusted Valley

Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Historical Museum*

Field*

Gallery North

HouseWares

KSD Home*

Little Bipsy Collection*

NC Concepts

The Paper Feather*

Pear Tree Consignment*

Pelindaba Lavender

Rebekah’s Boutique*

Rogue*

Sauna Hut*

Social Chain

Wooden Spoon