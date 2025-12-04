Sponsor spotlight: Get into the holiday spirit with 5K Jingle Bell Dash Dec. 7

Come get into the holiday spirit and run the St. Nicholas 5K Jingle Bell Dash hosted by Holy Rosary (Edmonds) and St. Thomas More (Lynnwood) schools on Sunday, Dec. 7 starting at 1 p.m. The Jingle Bell Dash will start at Edmonds Civic Field. Suggested registration amount is $10 per person, and money raised benefits the Annunciation Hope & Healing Fund.

Please park at the Holy Rosary parking lot and use only sidewalks and crosswalks on your journey to the field. You can register online here or on the day of the event. Bring donations of canned good or non-perishable items for St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Rosary and St. Thomas More.

Bring the kids — there will be complimentary hot cocoa, cider, candy canes and jingle bells. Grab friends and family and run the Jingle Bell Dash! We look forward to seeing you on Dec. 7!