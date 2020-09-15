Sponsor spotlight: Get Ready! Virtual Celebrate Schools 5K Monster Mad Dash coming Oct. 2-4

Are you ready for some virtual 5K fun? Shake off the cobwebs and have a spooky good time at the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 12th annual, but first ever virtual, Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5k Walk/Run!

Keeping one another safe has never been so important and that’s why the Foundation has taken their annual 5K online! Sign up online through Oct. 4, form or join a team with your family and friends, and even bring your dog along for the fun! So, how do you 5K virtually? You choose where and when you walk, run or wag any time during the weekend of Oct. 2-4. Pick your favorite trail, neighborhood, or treadmill. Hop on your bike or don your roller skates. Get creative and get competing! Businesses and community organizations are encouraged to participate. Make it a fun team building activity or a friendly office competition!

This year’s spooktacular 5K will include a virtual Zoom Room on Oct. 3 to connect with our 5K community and an on-demand video to keep you motivated through the weekend. Register by Oct. 1 to reserve your Zoom Room spot.

Emcee, KXA Radio Host Stitch Mitchell, will be serving up some seriously fun encouragement along the way. Join the costume and pooch parades and win prizes! Every participant will receive a commemorative giveaway — you don’t want to miss out!

Proudly presented by Virginia Mason, the Celebrate Schools 5K will raise over $75,000 to benefit the children, families, and teachers of the Edmonds School District. This year’s event is sponsored by over 20 local businesses and organizations, including Alderwood Mall, the City of Lynnwood, DVE Store, Macy’s, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, Experience Momentum, Whole Foods, and many more. Proceeds will go toward Foundation programs that enrich learning, expand academic opportunities, and meet basic needs so students can thrive and succeed.

It’s a great way to keep one another safe, have some spooky fun, and raise money for the children, families, and teachers in the Edmonds School District! Check out the event page for more information.

— Sponsored by the Foundation for Edmonds School District