Sponsor spotlight: Get your First Dibs

On Saturday, Nov. 15th, your evening plans are locked. You’ll be in Downtown Edmonds, kicking off the holiday season with vino, exclusive shopping specials and a whole lot of holly jolly. Why? Because First Dibs is back, baby! And like all things Edmonds Holiday, it’s better than ever.

Truly. Keep reading to learn about the nitty-gritty and to plan your route (and childcare) accordingly.

The Shopping

Get gifts for everyone on your list, especially yourself, as you peruse the latest holiday collections and snag must-haves before everyone else comes out of their post-Thanksgiving turkey coma.

Several Downtown Edmonds shops will be offering special discounts, exclusive experiences, and one-bite snacks, so consider doing dinner and drinks after you’re done shopping.

Here’s the full list, with a little taste of what to expect:

The Basement Salon: Score discounted holiday product packs featuring free products and festive candles, and spend $75 to enter a gift basket drawing

Cole Gallery and Art Studio: Take 10% off all original art while you sip wine at the gallery’s tasting

Crow: Get free earrings with a $20 purchase, grab a mystery bag and snap selfies at the Friends Couch!

FIELD: Walk away with a free small holiday wreath with a $50 purchase and make your own flower ring

Irden Designs: Enjoy 15% off while noshing on snacks and sipping wine

Little Bipsy: Shop the whole store at 15% off and treat yourself to a holiday surprise

Musicology Co: Listen to live music, snag a gift with purchase and bop through your favorite local record shop

Pear Tree Consignment: Take 15% off your purchase and enter to win a prize

Rebekah’s Boutique: Get a free pair of Adajio earrings when you spend $50 or more

Slate Salon + Spa: Save 20% on holiday packages and gifts, plus get a free product when you record a five-second dance video. Wine and snacks included!

Sunlight Gallery + Studio: Get a gift with the purchase of a card, plus check out the new holiday product release while you snack

The Fox + Bottle: Enjoy half off glass pours and a charcuterie table spread of snacks!

The Paper Feather: You’ll be here a while as you snack on treats, spin the holiday prize wheel for fun giveaways, and check out discounted holiday items

Treasures & Teas: Shop the store for 15% off most merchandise (10% off wood charts, truffles excluded) and bite into a complimentary tea-infused cookie

The Wine

Pinkies up, Edmonds! This year, you can sip and shop at all of our aforementioned shops and downtown destinations. You read that right — every 2025 First Dibs location is a Wine Stop!

Each Wine Stop location will pour locally-curated wines from Vinbero in a commemorative wine glass. Tickets must be purchased before the party. You can do that here.

Now, remember, drink responsibly if you’re choosing to sip, and also know there’s no pressure from us. We love sober shopping, too! All wine ticket proceeds benefit Washington Kids’s holiday needs. Pick up your tickets — and your glass(es) — at Ombu Salon beginning at 4:30 p.m. on First Dibs. And bring your ID! For the record, you don’t look a day over 25.

Here’s the ticket breakdown:

$21 for one 3 oz glass and a festive collectible glass

$30 for two 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

$38 for three 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

$46 for four 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

Get Your First Dibs On

Take us shopping with you — virtually! You don’t even have to spend money on us to do it. Just add #edmondsholidays to your posts and we’ll find you (and clink glasses) on the socials.

If we don’t see you around Downtown (we have our shopping lists, too, and only three hours to get a lot checked off), thank you for shopping locally. It gives us all the warm and fuzzies, especially during the holidays.

Buy wine tickets here.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.