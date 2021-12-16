Sponsor spotlight: Gift GINiology 3 ways…

Still reviewing those last gift ideas? Here are some truly unique ideas — big and small.

Dream of distilling? Grab the dream by attending GINIology at Scratch Distillery. Distiller Kim Karrick has created a program that covers history, distilling overview, review of gin ingredients and developing/balancing a gin recipe. It’s a one-of-a-kind gin-making class to improve your GINtelligence and take home your recipe in a Scratch custom gin bottle the same night.

Contact Kim@scratchdistillery.com to book your own private group of six or more family/friends for a fantastic holiday event.

Discover Your GINiology at Home

Can’t get to the distillery? Want to share GINiology with friends beyond the Puget Sound? Answer some questions and we will blend a gin that suits your style.

We’ve taken the highlights of our live GINiology class and distilled them into an easy quiz you can take from the comfort of your couch.

Answer some questions about your tastes and our master distiller will customize a gin recipe from more than 30 separate botanicals that plays to your favorite flavors. Within a couple weeks, your personal blend will arrive at your door.

GINiology at Home is a great gift for the gin enthusiast who has everything but their own recipe. Order this lovely gift from our shop.

And for our (almost) 1,000 GINiology graduates who have created fantastic recipes with us, you can reorder your recipe from class, or better yet, reorder the blend that your loved one created in class, and we will blend it together for you for a very cool surprise.