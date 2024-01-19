Sponsor spotlight: GINilogy Lite from Scratch

Craft a personalized gin recipe perfectly tailored to your taste. Delicately floral or heavy on the juniper and rosemary? Come to GINiology Lite and develop your unique blend.

In Scratch Distillery’s GINiology Lite class, they’ll help you create your own gin recipe from more than 30 botanicals, spices, and other flavors, and then you’ll take a bottle of it home that day. Your personal recipe is stored in their vault so you can reorder your custom gin as soon as you run out.

At GINiology Lite, they start right into the gin development conversation. Then you taste. They have distilled more than 30 separate botanicals that are used to make most of the gins in the world, so you can taste each flavor independently. By deconstructing gin in this way, you can discover which botanicals make your mouth happy. You will discover new favorite flavors. Whether you are designing your recipe for a specific favorite cocktail, or trying to match a style you had “this one time in Spain”… they will help you decide what your personal bottle of gin highlights, and how to balance it perfectly.

GINiology Lite is perfect for you:

– If you are a graduate from Scratch’s GINiology class and want to create another recipe.

– If you want to make your own recipe in a focused, 75-minute event time frame. (Date night!)

– If the work week is just too crazy and your attention span is… hey look over there!

At GINiology Lite, dive right in! You taste more than 30 separate botanical infusions that are used to make most of the gins in the world, so you can taste each flavor independently. You will consult with Scratch owner Kim, and design your perfect gin recipe. Then enjoy a gin cocktail while they blend your recipe for you to take home that day.

Next open class dates: This Sunday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m., and Friday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m.They are also happy to arrange a private GINiology Lite class for your work event or private party of six or more.

GINiology Lite class is $100 per person, including a bottle of your custom gin. The opportunity to formulate your own gin is, of course, priceless.

They’ll store your recipe so you can reorder again and again. When you reorder your custom GINiology gin, your bottle is only $50 plus taxes.

Learn more and register here.

Scratch Distillery

190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-673-7046