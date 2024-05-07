Sponsor spotlight: Great Mother’s Day gifts from Scratch Distillery

Here are three great Mother’s Day gift ideas from Scratch Distillery.

Sip Tap Tow Mixology Class

Shake, shake, shake with Mom. Join Scratch for an unforgettable mixology experience, brought to you by Scratch Distillery and Sip Tap Tow!

Where: Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave S., Suite 190 Edmonds, WA 98020

When: Sunday, June 9, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Details: Indulge your senses and ignite your creativity as Scratch Distillery and Sip Tap Tow come together to offer an exclusive mixology class. Discover the art of crafting 2 unique and delicious cocktails using Scratch spirits, guided by expert mixologists from Sip Tap Tow.

Highlights:

– Savor two delicious cocktails crafted by you!

– Learn insider tips and techniques from industry professionals

– Experiment with unique flavor combinations and techniques

– Q &A Session

RSVP: Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your mixology skills and taste the difference with Scratch Distillery and Sip Tap Tow.

—-

Devin Sinha in concert at Scratch

Take mom to listen to one of Scratch’s fav local artists. Devin Sinha is a singer/songwriter living in the Seattle area. His style is primarily a mixture of contemporary folk and indie rock, mixing autobiographical flavors into his fiction of poetry and music. If you would like to learn more about Devin’s music, go to his website or search for him on Pandora. He will be performing at Scratch with violinist Yun-En Liu.

This will be a ticketed private event on Friday, May 17. Scratch will open the doors for this private event at 6:30 p.m. Devin and Yun-En will start playing at 7 p.m. There will be 40 tickets sold. The cost is $65 and includes two cocktail vouchers. (You can buy additional cocktails if you wish, thereafter.) Purchase tickets here.

—-

Scratch Tour and Tasting

Saturday out with Mom! It’s like a gallery and a museum visit with alcohol. Embark on a unique journey into the world of craft distilling with Scratch Distillery’s exclusive guided tour and tasting experience, available by reservation on the first Saturday of every month at 1 p.m. (May is full, June has the next availability.) Join Scratch for an in-depth exploration behind the scenes, led by their expert distiller who will take you on a fascinating journey through the art and science of distillation. From learning about Scratch’s small-batch production process to discovering the secrets behind their signature spirits, this immersive experience is a must for any spirits enthusiast. Expand your knowledge, tantalize your taste buds and gain a deeper appreciation for the craft. Reserve your spot now and elevate your Saturday afternoon with Scratch Distillery. Reservations required.