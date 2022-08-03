Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you

With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.