Sponsor spotlight: Halibut and Chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Posted: August 14, 2024 5

Craving a classic coastal feast? Indulge in the ultimate seafood delight with Scotty’s Food Truck Halibut and Chips.

It features

– Tender, flaky Pacific halibut fillets.

– Lightly panko breaded for a satisfying crunch.

Served with crispy golden French fries and accompanied by Scotty’s signature tartar sauce.

Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

 

