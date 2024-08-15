Sponsor spotlight: Halibut and Chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Craving a classic coastal feast? Indulge in the ultimate seafood delight with Scotty’s Food Truck Halibut and Chips.
It features
– Tender, flaky Pacific halibut fillets.
– Lightly panko breaded for a satisfying crunch.
Served with crispy golden French fries and accompanied by Scotty’s signature tartar sauce.
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
