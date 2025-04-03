Sponsor spotlight: Halibut Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a Halibut Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion and tartar sauce on sourdough ciabatta, served with French fries.
Featuring:
– Tender, flaky halibut fillet
– Crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and tangy pickled onion
– Scotty’s homemade tartar sauce
– Served on a soft, pillowy sourdough ciabatta bun
– Paired with a side of crispy French fries
Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 3-5. Chef Scotty hopes to see you there.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.