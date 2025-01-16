Sponsor spotlight: Halibut Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Posted: January 15, 2025 2

Sink your teeth into a taste of the sea with the mouthwatering Halibut Burger at Scotty’s Food Truck this week.

– Made with succulent, flaky halibut.

– Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and Scotty’s signature tartar sauce.

– Served on a fluffy Kaiser bun for the perfect bite

– Paired with your choice of crispy French fries or a fresh Caesar salad

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 16-18.

On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad; lightly breaded wild cod fish and chips; fish, salmon or shrimp tacos;  garlic shrimp Caesar; creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

