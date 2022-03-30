Sponsor spotlight: Hand-shucked clam strips and chips on menu this week at Scotty’s Food Truck

Chef Scotty has confirmed his schedule for the week and sent an update on his special: hand-shucked clam strips and chips.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad will also be available, but perhaps you’re craving Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or a hot Clam Chowder Bread Bowl?

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.