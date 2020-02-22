Sponsor spotlight: Harsin Advanced Tax Strategies presenting workshops on taxes and retirement

Harsin Advanced Tax Strategies is presenting two workshops in March and May related to taxes and retirement.

On Thursday, March 19, Dick Harsin, CFP, CPA, president of Harsin Advanced Tax Strategies, will conduct a workshop on the new SECURE Act and the effect it will have on your current IRA distributions — and the major effects on beneficiaries of your retirement accounts.

The workshop will be held March 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m..

To register please call 425-774-6721.

And on two dates in May — May 7 and 14 — Dick Harsin and Chris Gwynn will present a two-night workshop on reducing your income taxes in retirement. The workshop will be at Edmonds Community College.

Retirement doesn’t mean that you will pay less income tax. Explore strategies to reduce your income tax; learn the various social security options and the three different phases of retirement income needs.

To sign up, click the link to the class: Reduce Your Income Taxes in Retirement (C384)

Can’t keep up with the income tax changes? For an individual and business professional tax return prepared by a CPA, contact Dick Harsin, CPA, CFP at 425-774-6721.