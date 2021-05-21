Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to 2021 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor list

RBC Wealth Management and the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team announced that Heather Krause has been named to the 2021 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor list for a second year in a row.

Heather, who was also recently named to the 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list, works with her mother and partner, Patricia Thorpe. Pat came into the financial business 40 years ago after a career in teaching, and Heather joined her after a technical career as an engineer and general manager. Heather has brought fresh insights and a modern approach that continues to strengthen and enhance the team’s core principles today.

As a mother-daughter team, they offer a unique multi-generational approach to investing, helping busy families build and preserve wealth. Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team focuses on the importance of building long-term relationships through education and helping clients develop, and stick with, an investment strategy to reach their financial goals.

With convenient offices located in downtown Edmonds and Seattle, they welcome you to experience the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team difference yourself. Contact them today to set up your complimentary meeting to determine if working with their team is a fit for you and your goals. The Krause & Thorpe family looks forward to working with you and your family.

