Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list for second year in a row

Heather Krause, senior vice president-financial advisor and senior portfolio manager-portfolio focus group of the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team, has been awarded the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for the second year in a row.

Heather’s commitment to her clients and fiduciary responsibility has earned her the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation—a professional certification that is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). This designation ensures that those responsible for managing or advising on investor assets have a fundamental understanding of the principles of fiduciary duty, the standards of conduct for acting as a fiduciary, and a process for carrying out fiduciary responsibility. Less than 10% of all financial advisors in the U.S. have earned this designation.

The Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team focuses on helping busy families build and preserve wealth. You can contact them to set up your complimentary meeting to determine if working with the team is a fit for you and your family.

