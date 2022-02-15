Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to 2022 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor list

As a new year begins, there are new achievements to recognize at Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management. Senior Vice President-Financial Advisor Heather Krause has been awarded the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor for the third year in a row.

In addition, Heather’s commitment to her clients has recently propelled her to the ranks of the RBC Wealth Management’s Senior Portfolio Manager-Portfolio Focus Group. This group is the most highly regarded level of portfolio manager recognition at RBC Wealth Management.

Heather and the team continue to focus on helping busy families build and preserve wealth. You can contact RBC Wealth Management to set up your complimentary meeting to determine if working with them is a fit for you and your family.

