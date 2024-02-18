Sponsor spotlight: Here’s how you can support 2024 Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks

Art Walk Edmonds’ 2024 Summer Wine Walks are on two Saturdays: July 6 and Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

If you’ve been around downtown Edmonds during the summers, you likely are already aware of the Edmonds Summer Wine Walks. Since 2017, Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization has hosted these twice-a-summer events in which participants are able to wander thoughout picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, and then pop into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine.

These immensely popular events sell out every year, drawing crowds of 600-plus people from the entire Puget Sound region per event. Locals and visitors alike get the chance to discover new businesses and rediscover established businesses in downtown Edmonds during the events.

Wouldn’t your business like to be a part of such a beloved community event? Art Walk Edmonds is actively looking for sponsors for this year’s Wine Walks. Sponsoring the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. A sponsorship also provides you with a means of introducing your business to a new set of possible customers.

Both exclusive branding opportunities for the Wine Walks as well as more general Art Walk Edmonds Sponsorships are available. More information about sponsorship levels and benefits of sponsorships can be found here: https://www.artwalkedmonds.com/sponsor. Contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com or 425.298.7947 to start discussing your sponsorship options.

The Wine Walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ only fundraiser of the year. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds month-long art events, Third Thursday Art Walks, fund entertainment from local performing artists and help to install new murals and other public art through Mural Project Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

Art Walk Edmonds is free community event held monthly in the picturesque waterfront town of Edmonds. All month long Edmonds businesses host local art in their locations starting the first of the month so that visitors can come any time they are open. In addition, every Third Thursday from 5-8 p.m., participating businesses also open their doors to showcase local and regional art — offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists. Art Walk Edmonds attracts visitors from throughout the greater Seattle metropolitan area and is one of the top five most-attended Art Walks in the region. This non-profit 501(c)(3) organization’s mission is to expose the regional community to all types of art, including fine art to music, dance, theatre, performance art, culinary art and the written word.