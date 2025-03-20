Sponsor spotlight: Hit refresh with jewelry repair and restyling

With the arrival of spring, many of us get the itch to clean up and clear out. As you sort through your jewelry box, deciding what you may want to keep, sell, or pass on to a loved one, don’t make any decisions without looking into your restyle, repair, and restoration options. These services can help you bring old jewelry back to life, so that you can not only keep it, but love wearing it again. We caught up with our friends at Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds to learn the difference between repair, restoration and restyling.

What is Jewelry Repair?

Spring makes us want to revamp our wardrobes. But you can’t wear jewelry that’s broken or damaged. If you have any favorite spring pieces waiting to be worn, get them into tip-top shape with some jewelry repair.

Jewelry repair differs from restyling and restoration in its scope. Repair can help with common problems that make jewelry difficult or impossible to safely wear. This can include ring sizing issues, broken chains, loose or missing stones, bent prongs or cracked rings.

“We help people with broken jewelry every day,” says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. “Even though precious metals and gemstones are durable, they are subject to wear and tear over time, just like anything else. You can take perfect care of your jewelry, but it will still need maintenance once in a while. That’s where our team comes in.”

What is Jewelry Restoration?

Jewelry restoration, Cline says, is like a more intensive step up from jewelry repair. It involves both making any necessary minor repairs as well as deep cleaning, polishing, and possibly even replacing certain components to erase years of wear and tear.

“Unlike with jewelry restyling, when we restore jewelry, we’re not trying to redesign anything. We want to bring the piece back to its original glory,” says Andy Cline. “We see lots of old jewelry that has been passed down through a family for generations. People bring it in not interested in changing it, but in making it look as beautiful as it once did.”

What is Jewelry Restyling?

Do you have a family heirloom that’s filled with meaning, but doesn’t exactly suit your style? Is there a piece you were crazy about 10 years ago now collecting dust at the back of your jewelry box? Give your old and unworn jewelry a spring makeover with jewelry restyling.

With jewelry restyling, we can take the elements you love from your old pieces and put them into new pieces that better match your current style. If you inherited an engagement ring, for instance, we can take that center diamond and reset it in a diamond pendant or in a new engagement ring that better suits your tastes. And as with all custom jewelry, there’s the added benefit of getting the piece tailored to the exact dimensions and specifications you’re looking for.

Rethink an outdated piece of jewelry, upsize a diamond or gemstone, or give new life to a treasured heirloom with jewelry redesign, and walk into spring feeling fresh and fashionable.

How To Find A Jeweler Who Can Handle Your Repairs

When it comes to finding a jeweler who can successfully manage your repairs, redesigns, and restorations, Andy Cline has a few tips. First, he suggests looking for a jeweler who completes all repairs in-house. “Here at Cline Jewelers,” he adds, “We conduct all repairs in-house, and we do that for a few reasons. First, it helps us make sure that only true experts are working on your jewelry. When repairs are outsourced, you can’t be certain who’s dealing with these expensive pieces. And second, it’s very important to our clients to know that their jewelry won’t be misplaced or mishandled in a shuffle between locations. It’s reassuring to them.”

Second, find a jeweler whose workshop is equipped with state-of-the-art repair tools. “Jewelry repair technology is always improving,” says Andy Cline. “And better tools can offer more precise, clean, and durable repairs.” When you want repairs, restorations and restyles that last a lifetime, it’s important to choose a jeweler with the highest capabilities to conduct them. “At Cline Jewelers, we have some incredibly experienced bench jewelers, and we always make sure our tools match their expertise.” You can always visit jewelers near you to ask them about the machines and techniques they use in their workshops.

