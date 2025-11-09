Sponsor spotlight: Holy Rosary Edmonds Holiday Fair Nov. 22-23

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Holy Rosary Edmonds Annual Holiday Fair will be Nov. 22 and 23 in the Pastoral Center of the church at 760 Aloha St., Edmonds. Times are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Featured will be new merchandise, vintage/collectables, delicious holiday homemade pies, crafts, jewelry and extensive Christmas items. Food will be served all day Saturday plus breakfast and lunch on Sunday.

Looking forward to seeing you again this year!