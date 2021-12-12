Sponsor spotlight: Home safety checklist for the holiday season

The holiday season is a special time for family gatherings and festive celebrations, but it’s also an important time for homeowners to keep some basic safety precautions top of mind. Indeed, crime rates tend to rise during the holiday season – Thanksgiving to New Year’s –because of the increased number of consumers shopping for gifts and bringing them home.

In addition to criminal threats, holiday lights and decorations also can pose fire hazards. Here’s a quick checklist of safety precautions to help homeowners keep their families safe during the holiday season.

Home Security

If you’ve been thinking about installing a security system, now is a great time to do it. At the very least, make sure your front door is secured with a good-quality lock.

Ask a friend or neighbor to watch your home if you plan to spend the holidays away from home. You can also request the post office to hold your mail delivery during this time.

When traveling, put lights throughout the house on timers according to your normal living pattern.

If you are ordering gifts online, make sure a family member will be home when the boxes are delivered. Or, ask a trusted neighbor to keep the packages for you.

Put gifts in a safe place that cannot be seen from outside of your home.

Do not open your door to strangers. If you are expecting a delivery, know the name of the delivery company and the time they expect to deliver your packages.

Christmas Trees

Place Christmas trees a safe distance from stoves, radiators, vents, fireplaces and any other heat source that may dry the tree. Inspect the tree for dryness daily.

Make sure trees or other large decorations do not block doors or hallways in your home.

Keep a fire extinguisher near your tree. Make sure your family has a fire emergency escape plan. In case of fire, leave your home and call for help from a neighbor’s home.

Lights and Other Decorations

Inspect all holiday light wiring. Defective, worn or frayed electrical wiring should be thrown away. Check for the UL label on lights. Also, be sure to use fixtures specifically designed for outdoor use if you decorate your house, trees or yard.

Use no more than three light sets on any one extension cord. Also, don’t run electrical cords under rugs. Be sure all lights are turned off before you go to bed or leave the house.

Candles are one of the top causes of holiday-related fires. Place candles and other open flames away from decorations. Never leave burning candles unattended and always supervise children when burning candles.

When buying artificial decorations, check for “flameproof” or “fire retardant” qualities.

Taking the time to follow a few safety precautions will help ensure that your holiday celebrations remain festive for your entire family.

Happy Holidays!!

— By Melissa Irons, Marketing & Operations Manager

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.