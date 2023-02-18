Sponsor spotlight: Homes are growing older — Is it time for a remodel?

Professional home builders construct homes to last. However, over the decades homeowner needs and preferences may evolve. If you’re a homeowner who has recently purchased an older home or spent decades making memories in your current home, it might be time for a few upgrades. You’re not alone. The median age of owner-occupied homes is 40 years, according to a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) analysis of America Community Survey estimates.

A closer look at the nation’s housing stock data reveals that many properties may be due for an upgrade. A little less than half of the owner-occupied homes were built before 1980, with around 35% built before 1970, according to NAHB. In contrast, new construction added nearly 8.3 million units to the national housing stock from 2010 to 2021, accounting for only 10% of owner-occupied housing stock in 2021.

Taking steps to modernize your home isn’t only about interior design changes like removing shag carpeting. Any improvement project, big or small, can make your home more enjoyable and increase your comfort level. Updating your property also has the potential to add value to your home. According to Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value 2022 report, upgrades such as a siding replacement, a small kitchen remodel, and windows or entry door replacement provide a great return on investment and add to a home’s resale price.

It might be challenging to know where to start if your home needs significant upgrades. Remodelers in our community can provide a wealth of experience and professional integrity and solve any design challenges you may encounter during your project. Home remodeling frequently involves problem solving, such as maximizing existing space, strategically building additions or navigating limited budgets. Professional remodelers can help home owners manage such challenges and meet their needs while staying within the budget.

And with current housing affordability challenges, you may choose to live your golden years in your home. A Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) professional can help you find aging-in-place solutions that fit your specific needs and budget. CAPS remodelers and builders understand the unique needs of aging adults without sacrificing the home’s aesthetic value.

To speak a professional remodeler and CAPS professional in our community, contact Irons Brothers Construction.

Next weekend, visit with local remodelers and home improvement specialists at the Seattle Home Show, going on Saturday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 5. Irons Brothers Construction will be there!

— By Joseph Irons, President

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.