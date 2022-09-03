Sponsor spotlight: Houses are aging — is it time to remodel?

America’s housing stock is aging. And following the Great Recession, residential construction grew at a modest pace. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), many homeowners across the country occupy dwellings that are not new or modern. A closer look at the housing stock data reveals that many properties may be due for upgrades.

According to an NAHB analysis of America Community Survey estimates, more than half of the U.S. owner-occupied housing stock was built before 1980, with around 38% built before 1970. Owner-occupied homes constructed between 2000 and 2009 make up 15% of the housing stock. And due to modest gains of housing construction, the share of new construction built within past nine years declined greatly, from 15% in 2006 to only 7% in 2019.

If you are among the many homeowners whose dwelling may be due for a refresh, consider a home remodel. Any improvement project, big or small, can make your home more enjoyable and increase your level of comfort. Taking steps to modernize your property also has the potential to add value to your home. According to Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value 2022 report, upgrades such as a siding replacement, a small kitchen remodel, windows or entry door replacement provide a great return on investment and add to the sale price of the home.

Your money and time are valuable and hiring a professional remodeler can ensure your project is completed to the highest-quality standards. Remodelers in our community can provide a wealth of experience, professional integrity and solve any design challenges you may encounter during your project.

Home remodeling frequently involves problem solving, such as maximizing existing space, strategically building additions, or navigating limited budgets. Professional remodelers can help homeowners manage such challenges and meet their needs while staying within the budget.

If you’re planning to live your golden years in your current home, consider working with a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS). CAPS professionals are helping homeowners find aging-in-place solutions that fit their specific needs and budget. CAPS remodelers and builders are trained to understand the unique needs of aging adults without sacrificing the aesthetic value of the home.

To speak with a professional remodeler and CAPS professional in our community, contact Irons Brothers Construction,

— By Melissa Irons, CGR CAPS CGP

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.