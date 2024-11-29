Sponsor spotlight: How our seaside town inspires holiday cheer

As the holiday season settles over our little seaside town, a quiet kind of magic begins to unfold. The salt air feels crisper, mingling with the faint scent of evergreens from freshly cut garlands adorning storefronts. The bustling sounds of summer give way to the gentle lap of waves on the shore, punctuated by the occasional horn of the ferries and trains, as if calling us to slow down and savor the season.

In the early evenings, the town sparkles against a twilight blue sky. Twinkling lights up on trees, people strolling with their coffee and smiles. Even on the chilliest days, locals and visitors alike are bundled up in scarves and hats, with our Edmonds Downtown umbrellas and their arms laden with treasures found in small, independently owned shops like mine.

I would love to share with you the fun shopping sections I have created for Bench & Board during the holiday season. I draw on the serene blues of the ocean, the frosty whites of winter mornings, and the vibrant reds and greens of the holiday spirit when choosing items for the shop and of course a little glitter!

I have several sections of the store curated this year to reflect things I think resonate with our lovely community. I have several sections focused on the outdoors, from hiking guides and gadgets to national park themed calendars and puzzles I like to call this my “adventure” section.

Near and dear to my heart is a little garden section that I hope to continue to expand on in the coming year. It is filled with tools, gardening soaps, guides, herbals, calendars, signs and more. We even have some gorgeous houseplants, which make a lovely gift or hobby. I also have a beautiful botanical-inspired line of jewelry.

Bath and body products are another love of mine and I carry several beautiful French lines that are gentle and perfumed beautifully. I encourage people to try them and pick their favorite fragrances. These are fabulous gifts, and the soaps are wonderful stocking stuffers.

I have quality wood cooking utensils by Earlywood that I stand by and use exclusively alongside being a Zwilling and Staub rep. Cookbooks, linens, aprons and some local drinkware with latitude and longitude or ZIP codes on the glasses.

There is more to discover, and we hope that amongst these items you will find the perfect gift for someone you love or treasure to take home for yourself! The holidays here remind us of what matters most: connection, kindness and the joy of simple beauty. That is the heart of everything I curate in the shop during this season—a reflection of the magic that surrounds us here in our small town by the sea.

Whether you are visiting for the weekend or a lifelong local, I hope Bench & Board helps you find a bit of that magic to take home this winter no matter where it is unwrapped. Join us this weekend to celebrate shopping small and local – Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2024. We will have hot chocolate and donut holes (while they last) and some fun browsing in the store!

You can find us at:

Bench & Board

610 Main Street

Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

www.benchandboard.com

425-712-0634