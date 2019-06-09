Sponsor spotlight: How platelet-rich plasma can improve sexual health

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections are a form of natural sexual health treatment that gathers platelets and growth factors from a sample of your own blood and re-injects it into your body. These injections are used to improve sexual function in both men and women and can serve as a very effective form of medical treatment.

Using your own body’s healing properties, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections can help promote tissue repair as well as stimulate healthy generation of new soft tissue. The concentration of platelets in the blood can promote the body’s natural healing properties and improve the sexual satisfaction of both men and women.

They can treat erectile dysfunction and other penile abnormalities or size issues in men, and vaginal dryness and painful sexual intercourse for women. They are also used to regain or improve female orgasm.

​