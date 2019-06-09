Sponsor spotlight: How platelet-rich plasma can improve sexual health

Using your own body’s healing properties, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections can help promote tissue repair as well as stimulate healthy generation of new soft tissue. The concentration of platelets in the blood can promote the body’s natural healing properties and improve the sexual satisfaction of both men and women.
They can treat erectile dysfunction and other penile abnormalities or size issues in men, and vaginal dryness and painful sexual intercourse for women. They are also used to regain or improve female orgasm.
There are a number of health issues and problems that can be successfully addressed by PRP injection therapy. Osteoarthritis, tennis elbow, tendinitis, and other soft-tissue injuries are examples of acute problems that can benefit from PRP injections.
Our team of sexual health experts is experienced in using PRP injections to address a number of sexual health and wellness issues. We inject the concentrated platelets from your blood directly into injured or damaged tissue. In order for the tissue to achieve full healing, it may be necessary to undergo multiple rounds of PRP therapy.Treatment with Platelet Rich Plasma Injections involves withdrawing a small amount of blood from the patient’s arm and placing it into a centrifuge.
The blood is then spun to separate the platelets from the blood. A numbing cream is applied to the injection sites, after which the Platelet Rich Plasma is injected. This helps minimize pain and discomfort that can sometimes be experienced by certain patients.
