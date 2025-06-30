Sponsor spotlight: How to score the best travel deals this summer

Summer is underway, and you may be planning a warm weather getaway that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re jetting off to a tropical paradise or exploring a bustling city, getting the best travel deals requires a bit of planning. Here’s how you can save big on your next adventure.

Book airfare on Sundays. Data from the Expedia 2025 Air Hacks Report shows that Sunday is the cheapest day to book airfare, just as it has been the last four years in a row. According to the study, travelers who book domestic flights on Sundays can save as much as 6%, while those who book international airfare may save up to 17% compared to booking on Monday or Friday.

Be flexible with travel dates. Being willing to fly on different days of the week can also help you score some savings. Data also shows that flying domestically on Saturday instead of Sunday can save 17%, while flying internationally on Thursday instead of Sunday can save 15%.

Use fare comparison and deal websites. Several websites can help you compare flight costs across multiple airlines and destinations with ease, including Google Flights and Skyscanner. The Hopper app can even tell you when it’s the best time to book airfare and hotels to get the lowest price.

Leverage loyalty programs and credit card rewards. Frequent flyer miles, hotel loyalty programs, and travel credit cards can help you save on flights, accommodations, and even dining. Many cards offer sign-up bonuses that can cover a free flight or hotel stay.

Consider alternative lodging options. Hotels can be pricey in peak summer months, so consider alternatives like vacation rentals, hostels and guesthouses if you want to pay less. If you can share a vacation villa or rental home with other family members or friends, you may be able to pay even less.

Bundle and save. Booking flights, hotels, and rental cars together through sites like Expedia, Kayak, or Priceline can help you score a lower total package price on your summer vacation. You can even search for vacation packages at a discount through your favorite frequent flyer program using options like American Airlines Vacations and Delta Vacations.

Don’t forget travel insurance. While it’s an added expense, travel insurance can save you thousands in case of cancellations, lost luggage or medical emergencies. Some credit cards even offer free travel insurance when you use them to pay for your trip.

Scoring the best summer travel deals is all about planning, flexibility, and knowing where to look. By using these ideas, you can enjoy an amazing vacation without overspending. Start searching now, and you might just land your dream trip at a great price.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660