Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction at Seattle Home and Garden Show

From Feb. 22-26, Irons Brothers Construction showcased its caring and craftsmanship at the Seattle Home and Garden Show, held at Lumen Field Event Center.

The show is the Northwest’s largest consumer home show, featuring everything for your home, indoors and out.

On Friday and Saturday, Joseph Irons presented two homeowner seminars, which were very well received.

– Aging in Place It’s Not Too Early to Plan

– When Do You Need Design Help and Permits

Joseph Irons is a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) and course instructor for the National Association of Home Builders CAPS Certification.

His presentation helps homeowners understand how and why planning a home remodel with aging-in-place design is in everyone’s best interest.

Learn more about why Hiring a Certified Aging in Place Specialist could be right for your next project.

Saturday, Feb. 25 was Dog Day at the show. There a dog corral, along with several vendors showcasing dog-friendly products. There was also a silent auction, for seven total custom dog houses. Two of these were donated by Irons Brothers Construction (IBC).

The Irons Brothers team, including Scarlet Haney, Joseph Irons and Venetia Irons built the two IBC-donated homes. Maria Wilson, assisted with finishing touches.

The IBC custom-built dog houses were built to raise money to support the continuing efforts of Operation Freedom Ride. The DAWG House and Barbie & Ken’s Dojo Mojo Casa House were a big hit – raising over $1,000 combined. Additionally, the DAWG House won first place in the Warm 106.9 contest to benefit Operation Freedom Ride.

— By Irons Brothers Construction