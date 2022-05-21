Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction builds wheelchair ramp for woman in need

Irons Brothers Construction President Joseph Irons and his team of employees and skilled volunteers this weekend are building their 16th free wheelchair access ramp, part of the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) philanthropic Rampathon program, now in its 29th year.

This year’s ramp recipient, Laurel, has contracted a rare disease that has left her unable to walk. She cannot work currently and has returned home to live with her mother, Mary who is on a fixed retirement income. They cannot afford the cost of building a ramp on their own and are so grateful for this project. With a wheelchair ramp, Laurel will be able to easily enter and exit her mother’s home — located in Shoreline’s Echo Lake neigborhood — for the many appointments and therapy sessions she needs to fully recover.

Irons and his team began their work earlier this week on the project by excavating, forming and pouring a 40-foot linear concrete walkway. On Saturday, the team of volunteers returned to build the platform landing, door transition, and railings onto the home and ramp walkway.

The home’s doorway leads to two sets of four steps, which are obstacles to enter and exit, especially in an emergency. The Irons Brothers Construction team designed a wheelchair ramp installation that will help Laurel, her elderly mother and the visiting nurse services to come and go from the house.Laurel expressed her thanks for the work that Irons Brothers Construction is doing on her behalf.

“Since our first Rampathon build in Shoreline, May 2006, we have helped numerous other companies design and build ramps to make this program successful,” sasid Irons, who also served as a past chair of the MBA’s Rampathon committee. “With in-person assistance being negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, we are honored to use our building skills to help others.”

Irons also is current president of the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).

The new wheelchair ramp will be built from Laurel’s doorway out to the parking in front of her home. This will create safe access to her front yard, the new concrete walkway and the car. This project will be constructed out of easy-to-maintain and eye-pleasing materials.

Laurel is one of many families throughout King and Snohomish counties will be the recipients of a free wheelchair ramp built as part of the Master Builders Association’s Rampathon event May 21. Irons Brothers’ ramp-site construction involves about 15 volunteers, including staff from Irons Brothers Construction, Risk Insurance Services, Three Guys Concrete, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, Dunn Lumber and their colleagues, friends, and family.

Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps. Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors — listed below — this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient.

Joseph and Melissa Irons, along with an army of staff and volunteers are passionate about helping others in their community. “We are proud to provide caring and craftmanship to families in need, said Melissa Irons, chair of the Master Builders Association’s Remodeler’s Council.

Special recognition to donors for this recipient’s ramp include:

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor and materials

Risk Insurance Services for volunteer labor and nourishment

Three Guys Construction for volunteer labor to build the concrete walkway

Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel for their concrete donation

Dunn Lumber for lumber material donations

To learn more about Rampathon, visit www.rampathon.org

Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 23 years of business in 2022 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at 1510 N.E. 170th St. in Shoreline. For more information, visit www.ironsbc.com.