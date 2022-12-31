Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction says cheers to a fantastic 2022

As we celebrate a successful 2022, it is of utmost importance that we acknowledge and thank our amazing team. Pictured above are our team members and three of our favorite business consultants at this year’s Leadership Retreat – All Systems Go!

Thank you to our team members for their loyalty, dedication and tireless work to make each and every project a success. In 2022, we have so much to be proud of!

Thank you to our clients for their continued business and support.

Thanks to our design and trade partners for their collaboration and workmanship.

Here are some highlights of our company accomplishments:

Educational Seminars and Trade Shows

It is so hard to believe we started 2022 off with our masks on!

We were delighted to be back at speaking engagements — educating homeowners on hiring professional remodelers.

Contact our office if you would like FREE tickets to the 2023 Remodel Expo Jan. 19-21 at the Convention Center. We hope to see you there.

Celebrating Our Success – Awards Banquets

In May we celebrated with our industry colleagues and design partners at the Master Builders Association’s Remodeling Excellence Awards. Here we received awards for our Kitchen Excellence, and we were also nominated for Best in Show.!

Philanthropy – Giving is Receiving

Also in May we gave our time and talent to help a neighbor in need in Shoreline’s Echo Lake neighborhood. This is such a rewarding experience every year, and the 2022 build was no exception. Giving newfound freedom to this local resident put smiles on all of our team’s faces.

Industry Involvement – Making a Difference

Joseph and Melissa Irons continued to support the building industry through volunteering at the Building Industry Association of Washington. Joseph as President led all three in-person board meetings this year.

Workforce Development

In June, three members of our team — Melissa, Joseph and Stephanie — joined the Professional Women in Building Council of the Master Builders Association to build planter boxes with children and their mothers who were facing domestic violence and housing crises. Workforce development begins with hands on learning. This fun and interactive event was a success for all involved.

The Remodeled Homes Tour Returns – In Person

This October, Joseph, Melissa, Susan and Maria showcased two of our outstanding remodels on the Master Builders Association’s Remodeled Homes Tour. These projects wowed over 250 people who came to visit the Greenlake Home in person. These homes are still available for Virtual Tour 24/7 at ironsbc.com

Professional Development and Continuing Education

Also in October, many of our team members attended the annual Professional Women in Building conference, where we continued to break down the glass ceiling for women in our industry.

Working Hard and Having Fun

This month, our team had fun attending some networking and business events, including the GSBA’s December Happy Hour. We also celebrated birthdays, and had fun while working hard.

Have a Happy & Prosperous New Year!

— Irons Brothers Construction