Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers project showcase –modernized craftsman reflects clients’ unique style

Some clients want their projects to incorporate the latest trends. Others want something unique, to express their own personal taste and style. This project completed by Irons Brothers Construction definitely fits into the latter category.

Here’s just a sampling of the design details that make this project completely unlike anything else Irons Brothers has ever completed:

– The kitchen is done in true primary colors, from the bright red and yellow Marmoleum floors to the red, yellow and blue painted cabinets. The walls are painted in the same colors as the cabinets, while the countertops and backsplash are matching custom yellow tile. Even the main sink is cobalt blue.

– The bathroom has a softer but also out-of-the-ordinary color palette, with a wet room lined in golden-colored limestone tiles. The design was inspired by two ancient fish fossils embedded in limestone that we strategically highlighted within the main wall of the bathtub. Pewter fish hardware adorns the cabinetry too.

– They essentially eliminated one bedroom of the house, taking space from it to expand the bathroom. The small room remaining now serves as an office nook and closet space. This also allowed us to eliminate the allergy-inducing closet from the main bedroom.

This project is also unique in its focus on functionality and accessibility. The clients have lived in their small craftsman home for many years and plan to continue aging-in-place amidst their growing health issues. To that end, Irons Brothers widened doorways, leveled uneven floor transitions, and enlarged the cramped bathroom to take out an unsafe tub/shower combo and create an easy-access wet room.

Perhaps the biggest challenge was to find a way to improve access to the home’s lower floor, by replacing the narrow, steep stairs original to the 1917-built home. After much strategizing, they found a way to fit new stairs along the side of the house, making them wide enough to accommodate a stair lift in the future as needed.

An added bonus to the design is a larger, more functional kitchen with new windows bringing in increased natural light from two sides. Irons Brothers expanded the kitchen into the space previously used for the stairs and a small mud room, along with a closet that we eliminated from the adjacent bedroom. The result is an updated kitchen with increased storage and space for multiple people to gather – all in the same primary colors, keeping their home historically artsy.