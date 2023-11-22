Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers’ Stephanie Case honored as construction industry’s Woman of Year

Stephanie Case of Shoreline’s Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. was honored last week with the 2023 Sandy McAdams Woman of the Year Award.

Recipients of this prestigious award are recognized for their achievements as a member of the Master Builders Association (MBA) of King & Snohomish Counties Professional Women in Building (PWB) Council.

Case is a longtime member of the PWB Council, joining several years ago as a union plasterer. She became a member of Irons Brothers Construction’s team in January 2022 during her project management program at Edmonds College. She is now a production scheduler.

She received her award from Kimberly Martin, MBA’s 2021 Professional Women in Building chair, who spoke highly of Case’s achievements. “Over the last few years, Stephanie has been a valued member of the PWB executive team,” Martin said. “She has been a conscientious worker, willing to take on any project and demonstrates quality and commitment to making a difference in others both professionally and in her community.”

In 2021, Stephanie volunteered at the inaugural Professional Women in Building’s “Planter Box Build Event.” She assisted and taught the young girls who participated how to measure and assemble a planter box using simple hand tools. This year, she chaired PWB’s annual Conference Committee.

Learn more about the first woman president of MBA, Sandy McAdams, and the Professional Women in Building Council she was instrumental in founding, at. www.mbaks.com.

From left to right; Melissa Irons, 2021 Sandy McAdam’s Award Recipient, Gary Wray, 2023 Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) President, Kimberly Martin Past Chair of MBA’s Professional Women in Building Council, Stephanie Case, Award Recipient, Darylene Dennon, Professional Women In Building Council Past Chair, Maria Wilson, Production Coordinator at Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., and Joseph Irons, BIAW’s Immediate Past President and General Manager/President of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.

Stephanie received her award, this past Friday from Jennifer Tennyson, the 2022 Sandy McAdams Woman of the Year recipient. Jennifer commends Case. “Receiving the Sandy McAdams Woman of the Year Award showcases Stephanie’s contributions to our industry, but the promise of an even brighter future for women in building. Her commitment to bettering our industry on all our behalf makes me excited for her – and our – future.”

Described as having an unwavering dedication to the Professional Women in Building Council by Luellen Smith, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) PWB Council Vice Chair & BIAW 2nd Vice President. Smith commends Case’s dedication to the PWB Council and women in the residential construction industry, over the years. “Stephanie has chaired numerous committees, events, and has made significant contributions to the Council’s scholarship fundraising endeavors. This award is well-deserved recognition for her outstanding contributions.”

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. is proud to have Stephanie, Melissa, and many other women leaders on their successful design + build team. Congratulations to Stephanie Case and all prior Sandy McAdam’s Woman of the Year Award Recipients, since 2010.