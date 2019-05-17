Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers wheelchair-access ramp during annual Rampathon

1 of 5

Led by “Ramp Captain” Joseph Irons, employees of Irons Brothers construction and skilled volunteers will be building a free wheelchair-access ramp Saturday, May 18 for a Shoreline resident who currently has trouble entering and leaving her home.

Irons, the general manager of Irons Brothers Construction and past president of the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties, has designed and will build the ramp for Richmond Highlands resident Sophia, who suffered a stroke in her late 20s and uses a power chair to get around her home.

Sophia lives at the home of her mother, Erica, who is also her full-time care giver. “Unfortunately, the entry to the residence has barriers, which make it difficult to enter and exit safely using her power chair,” said Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction marketing and operations manager.

In April, the Irons Brothers team met with Erica and Sophia and developed a design and construction plan to create a safe and accessible wheelchair ramp at their front entry. Fortunately, Sophia has full use of the chair inside her home. With a new ramp, Erica and others can attend to her needs, especially in an emergency.

To build her ramp, the IronsBC team began their staging and prep work Friday afternoon, May 17.

Sophia’s ramp will consist of a two-step platform that transitions onto their existing brick walkway. On Saturday, the team will complete the ramp by adding the platforms, a handrail, concrete landing and other finish details. The ramp is adjacent to their driveway, so the team will form and pour a concrete landing pad for smooth transition. A portion of the ramp has been built over their existing deck, so it can be used as a framing foundation and also salvages materials. The ramp will consist of cedar pressure-treated material and plywood. A hand-rail will be added to one side and a curb on the opposite side for safety.

“Sophia and Erica maintain a joyful and positive spirit and are very appreciative of the work that Irons Brothers Construction is doing on their behalf,” Melissa Irons said. “With this new access, Sophia is looking forward to enjoying the outdoors this summer.”

The project will be constructed out of easy-to-maintain and eye-pleasing materials donated by Dunn Lumber and Irons Brothers Construction. “This project is just one small way that our craftsman and volunteers can help impact a local neighbor’s life for the better,” Joseph Irons said.

The free wheelchair ramp is being built in cooperation with the Master Builders Association’s 26th anniversary philanthropic project, Rampathon, which benefits approximately 40 families throughout King and Snohomish Counties. Irons Brothers Construction has been involved in Rampathon for the past 13 years.

Donors for the 2019 ramp include:

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor and materials

Dunn Lumber for lumber and concrete donation

American Insurance Associates for volunteer labor and food

To learn more about Rampathon visit www.rampathon.org

For more information about Irons Brothers Construction, visit www.ironsbc.com.