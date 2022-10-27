Sponsor spotlight: It’s clam chowder weather at Scotty’s Food Truck — in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up steaming bowls of their famous clam chowder, along with Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
