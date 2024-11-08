Sponsor spotlight: It’s time to get First Dibs!

On Saturday, Nov. 23, make no other evening plans because you’ll be in Downtown Edmonds kicking off the holiday season with exclusive shopping specials and a whole lot of holly jolly. Why? Because First Dibs is back, baby! And like all things Edmonds Holiday, it’s better than ever.

Truly. Keep reading to learn about the nitty gritty and to plan your route (and child care) accordingly).

The Shopping

Get gifts for everyone on your list, especially yourself, as you peruse the latest holiday collections and snag must-haves before everyone else comes out of their post-Thanksgiving turkey coma.

Several Downtown Edmonds shops will be touting special discounts, exclusive experiences, and one-bite snacks, so consider doing dinner and drinks after you’re done shopping.

Here’s the full list, with a little taste of what to expect:

– ARTspot: Enjoy a gift with a purchase of $30 or more while you nom on snacks.

– The Basement Salon: Snack on the salon’s food as you add your name to the hat to win a gift basket and get 10% off when you spend $50 or more.

– Bench & Board: Get a gift with purchase and take photos while you enjoy the dessert bar.

– Comstock Jewelers: How’s 60% off all in-stock sterling silver gemstone jewelry sound?

– Crow: Get free earrings when you spend $45 or more.

– FIELD: Create a floral ring while you choose your discounted fresh flowers and wreaths (25% off). Plus, you’ll get free delivery on wreaths purchased at First Dibs.

– Interiors of Edmonds: Chew on crackers and cheese while you stock up on candles. You get 15% off during First Dibs.

– Little Bipsy Collection: Shop the whole store at 15% off and grab some permanent jewelry from The Social Chain while you’re there.

– MaJe Gallery: ​​Snack on chocolates while you enjoy 10% off all purchases, up to $500.

– Musicology Co: Listen to live music, sip on wine, take advantage of gifts with purchase and category discounts while you stroll your favorite local record shop.

– NC Concept Store: Walk the red carpet, snap selfies with your besties, and enter the store’s raffle to win a weekend bag valued at $250.

– The Paper Feather: You’ll be here a while as you snack on treats, spin the prize wheel, and check out discounted holiday items.

Pear Tree Consignment: Love a holiday theme? You’re in luck—all holiday-themed apparel is 15% off. Don’t forget to enter to win a $50 gift card while you’re there.

– Rogue: Put custom stickers on your candles while you decide which special-priced PJ shorts you’re taking home.

– Treasures and Teas: Shop the store for 10% off (a few exclusions apply) and bite into a tea-infused cookie that comes with a complimentary recipe card.

– The Wooden Spoon: Come here hungry because you’re getting 10% off all food. And make sure your pitching arm is warmed up. They’ll have a fish bowl ball toss where you can win discounts and prizes — just don’t forget to bring a donation for the Edmonds Food Bank to play.

The Wine

Pinkies up, Edmonds! This year, you can sip and shop at all of our aforementioned boutiques and Downtown destinations. You read that right—every 2024 First Dibs location is a Wine Stop.

Each Wine Stop location will pour locally-curated wines from Dusted Valley, Vinbero, or Virtue Cellars in a commemorative wine glass. Tickets must be purchased before the party. You can do that here.

Now, remember, drink responsibly if you’re choosing to sip, and also know there’s no pressure from us. We love sober shopping, too. All wine ticket proceeds benefit Washington Kids in Transition’s holiday needs. Pick up your tickets — and your glass(es) — at Dusted Valley beginning at 4:30 p.m. on First Dibs.

Bring your ID. For the record, you don’t look a day over 25.

Here’s the ticket breakdown:

– $20 for one 3 oz glass and a festive collectible glass

– $28 for two 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

– $36 for three 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

– $43 for four 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

– $51 for five 3 oz pours and a festive collectible glass (tickets can be split across shops)

Get Your First Dibs On

Take us shopping with you — virtually! You don’t even have to spend money on us to do it. Just add #edmondsholidays to your posts and we’ll find you (and clink glasses) online.

If we don’t see you around Downtown (we have our shopping lists, too, and only three hours to get a lot checked off), thank you for shopping locally. It means everything, especially during the holidays.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.