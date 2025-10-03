Sponsor spotlight: Join Edmonds Center for the Arts Nov. 7 for the best party of the year

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) invites the community to its annual Spotlight Gala on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 for a night of sparkle, soul and spectacular support for the arts.

Guests will enjoy a gourmet culinary experience by Shooby Doo Catering, along with a live-action station featuring a custom specialty item by Chef Luis Brambila of Bar Dojo. Attendees can explore exclusive silent auction items while connecting with fellow arts supporters over cocktails crafted by Edmonds’ own Niles Peacock.

After dinner, the gala program continues in the theater with a musical teaser, followed by a live auction and paddle raise supporting ECA programs, including arts education, the Creative Aging division, and free community events.

Auction highlights include:

A two-week villa stay in Sri Lanka for eight guests

Tickets to the UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks football game on Nov. 29, complete with a UW swag bag

An authentic Lebanese dinner at Café Louvre for a private party of 10 guests

The evening will conclude with a lively performance by Phat Cat Swinger, known as “Hollywood’s Hottest Little Big Band.” Combining the energy of Bruno Mars, the swing of Frank Sinatra and the showmanship of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the 11-piece band delivers high-energy music with a Hollywood touch. The band is a Hollywood party favorite, their performances feature creative takes on swing standards, original songs, and audience-engaging showmanship, promising a one-of-a-kind finale to the evening.

The Spotlight Gala, ECA’s largest annual fundraiser, celebrates community, creativity, and support for the arts, leaving an impact that will be felt all season long. For ticket information and the full event timeline, please visit ECA’s website.

ECA thanks our generous Signature Event Sponsors: Best Western Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn; DME CPA Group PC; Glenda Krull, Windermere Real Estate; Barclay Shelton Dance Centre; Bennett & Bennett, Attorneys at Law; Cline Jewelers; Donchez Law Firm; Edmonds College; Global Credit Union; Goldman Sachs; and Nikki & The Fast Times.

Tickets are now on sale for ECA’S 2025/2026 season!

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students and military members.