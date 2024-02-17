Sponsor spotlight: Join Irons Brothers Construction at Seattle Home and Garden Show Feb. 22-25

Irons Brothers Construction invites you to join them for the Seattle Home and Garden Show, which runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22-25 at Lumen Field Event Center in downtown Seattle.

The Northwest’s largest consumer home show, it features everything for the home, indoors and out. The spring show present hundreds of exhibits including builders, remodelers, Farm to Table feature, decorating and landscaping — everything from floor to ceiling and beyond. Attendees also enjoy special features including seminars and the new Shop & Adopt Dog Corral. Bring your dog to the show on Saturday. You can also bid on custom dog houses in a silent auction to benefit Project Freedom Ride.

Irons Brothers President Joseph Irons will be presenting two seminars during the show:

Friday, Feb. 23

3 p.m. Learn How to Age in Place

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:30 p.m. When Do You Need Design Help and Permits

You can learn more about the show and purchase tickets here.

Irons Brothers Construction