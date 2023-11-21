Sponsor spotlight: Join Puget Sound Express for whale watching in November and December

For the months of November and December, guests can join Puget Sound Express for whale watching on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. from Edmonds. These trips are four to five hours in length and travel to various regions to see whales. During this shoulder season, they mostly have orca sightings as the humpbacks will continue on to Hawaii. Orcas, more commonly known as Biggs Orcas, are the only whales in and out of the region all year long, making whale watching possible in these winter months.

Below are some photos from a recent Puget Sound Express recent tour. Included is the T109A pod, which have continued to stay a while in the Puget Sound. Also while out on the tour, Puget Sound Express had a big surprise: seeing eight sea lions packed onto one buoy at Possession Bar. This beats the past record of six sea lions on one buoy.

You can learn more about Puget Sound Express here.