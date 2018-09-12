Sponsor Spotlight: Join the Fun, Form a Team and Celebrate Schools

Help us Celebrate Schools on October 6 at the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 10th Annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K brought to you by Virginia Mason and presented by the City of Lynnwood and Alderwood Mall. Make our Mad Dash a success by putting together a team and raising money for our schools!

Forming a team is easy:

Visit the Celebrate Schools 5K registration page. Scroll down the page to the team list. If you do not see your school, business or community group on the team list, click the orange START A TEAM button Follow the prompts to name your team and set up the user ID and password for the team home page. Customize your team’s home page. Create a message for your team mates. Share why you are participating and why you want others to join you. You can even include photos. The page has easy tools to share the page with others via email or social media so they can sign up and join your team. Please note that Team page creators will still need to register themselves and affiliate with the team. Recruit team mates and collect additional pledges to support our schools!

The Foundation has created this handy printable guide to help you Form a Team.

Local businesses and community organizations are encouraged to form teams for the event, too! Participation is a great way to show your support for our schools. All teams can also collect pledges, as well, which are used to support both our schools and the Foundation’s work. Community teams will be competing for special prizes and awards for their fundraising efforts!

Fifty percent of net event proceeds are directly granted back to participating schools and 50 percent support Foundation programs that benefit our students and teachers including post-secondary scholarships, stipends for College in the High School tuition, PSAT and World Language testing fees, weekend meals for homeless students and more.

School teams compete for team prizes and a portion of the event proceeds. School teams can collect pledges through team sites and they keep 100% of those pledges (less bank fees). The three largest school teams vie for team prizes that include: an Italian soda party from Old Spaghetti Factory; bowl or skate and pizza party at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate and a burger party from Red Onion Burger.

Grab your, family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and classmates and join the fun with this year’s Celebrate Schools 5K Run/Walk. Register today and join the fun on October 6 at Alderwood Mall!

For more details on the event, visit the event page. Questions? Contact Elizabeth Wiley at the Foundation by email or phone, 425-431-7341. Have a fang-tastic day!

— Sponsored by Foundation for Edmonds School District