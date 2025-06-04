Sponsor spotlight: Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Dive into a flavor-packed paradise with the Summer Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad at Scotty’s Food Truck. It features:

– Crisp romaine lettuce

– Crunchy, golden croutons

– Scotty’s signature Caesar dressing

– Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Scotty’s will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 5-7, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

 

