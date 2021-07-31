Sponsor spotlight: Keep unwanted summer guests away

Social distancing this summer may be a barrier for having visitors at your home. There are some guests, however, that you should never allow into your home — pests such as ants, roaches, rats and termites. Not only are pest infestations a nuisance, it’s critical to protect your family from disease due to food contamination and your property from damage caused by pests.

The National Pest Management Association reported that pests are catching on to people spending more time at home this year. With people generating more amounts of food and waste, pest encounters at home are growing more common. Here are some steps you can take now to help keep your home pest-free.

Inside Your Home

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends a few things you can do inside your house to control future infestations:

Keep food stored. Make sure any food is not left out in the kitchen without being covered or placed in a sealed plastic or glass container. If you have food waste in a garbage can outside your home, make sure it has a tightly covered lid.

Outside Your Home

Pests enter your home from the outside, so you will also need to prepare the exterior of your house to keep pests out:

Check delivery items. Inspect all packages for pests before bringing them into your home.

For more home maintenance tips, contact Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.

— By Joseph Irons, President

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.