Sponsor spotlight: Life after lockdown — What is everyone shopping for?

With Snohomish county in Phase 2 of reopening, Ginny’s Girls was able to reopen traditional estate sales for business. We have established new guidelines for our staff and customers to meet mandated requirements while keeping everyone safe and comfortable. People are out shopping after being quarantined to their homes and we are busy as ever. But what are all these people shopping for? What treasures can you hope to find at one of our estate sales? Here are a few items that we have seen gain popularity since reopening.

Everyone has been stuck at home, allowing more time to update décor and finish those lingering projects. We have had a huge increase of people interested in paintings of landscape or seascape paintings. Some of the most intriguing paintings have been framed in beautiful, ornate frames that speak to the age of the art itself. Vintage chandeliers have been gaining popularity due to the beauty and aesthetic they bring to any space. We have sold several them sell from small to large. Nostalgic kitchen items are always popular at estate sales. We are seeing a new surge in demand for vintage serving platters and casserole dishes. These items often remind people of their moms or grandma’s kitchen, instantly providing the comforts of home.

Everyday essential items and appliances are some of the most common items sold at estate sales. Sometimes you are just looking for the basics. From a refrigerator to lawn care tools, everyday items at a bargain price are back in style. Partially fueled by the changes in the economy, everyone is looking for a bargain. Often estate sales have everyday essential items at deeply discounted prices!

Tools are always popular due to their expensive nature and estate sales offer them at a high value price. We find people coming to estate sales to dig for hand tools, nuts, bolts, and even large power tools like table saws. Finding these critical tools when we are all spending more time at home is popular for the family handyman to a professional who needs to get projects done without blowing their budget at the local hardware store.

High-value collectibles can draw a big crowd! Often, we have entire collections of records, comic books, dolls, spoons, and other knick-knacks just waiting for the right person to walk through the door. We find that people searching for these collectibles know what they are looking for and can spot high-value items easily. Our clients have been adding to their collections for decades, and coming to an estate sale to finish your collection gives you the chance to find vintage items sold at a great price.

Ginny’s Girls has started hosting in-person estate sales again and have a renewed focus toward online auctions. Shopping our sales, whether in person or online, can be fun, engaging and rewarding when you find the one thing you have been looking for!

Check out our website today for the most up-to-date sale and auction dates!

