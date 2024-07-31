Sponsor spotlight: Lobster and Corn Chowder this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Savor the bounty of the Atlantic with the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week: decadent Lobster and Corn Chowder.
It includes:
– Generous chunks of succulent lobster meat
– Roasted corn, potatoes, onions and celery
– Simmered in a rich, flavorful lobster broth
– Creamy, comforting and utterly irresistible
This chowder is a true celebration of coastal flavors. The sweet, tender lobster meat mingles with the roasted sweetness of the corn and the heartiness of the potatoes, onions and celery to create a dish that’s both indulgent and incredibly satisfying. Simmered to perfection in a luxurious lobster stock, every spoonful is a flavor-packed delight.
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.