Sponsor spotlight: Lobster Chowder the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a bowl of pure indulgence at Scotty’s Food Truck with the Lobster Chowder — a decadent fusion of Atlantic lobster, roasted corn, red pepper, onions and potatoes in a rich, velvety broth.
– Loaded with succulent lobster chunks
– Roasted corn and red peppers add a touch of sweetness
– Creamy, comforting potato base
– Made with premium, fresh ingredients
Scotty’s is back and will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19. “Hope to see you all!” Chef Scotty says.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday and Friday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.