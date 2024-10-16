Sponsor spotlight: Lobster Chowder the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a bowl of pure indulgence at Scotty’s Food Truck with the Lobster Chowder — a decadent fusion of Atlantic lobster, roasted corn, red pepper, onions and potatoes in a rich, velvety broth.

– Loaded with succulent lobster chunks

– Roasted corn and red peppers add a touch of sweetness

– Creamy, comforting potato base

– Made with premium, fresh ingredients

Scotty’s is back and will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19. “Hope to see you all!” Chef Scotty says.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday and Friday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.