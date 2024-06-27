Sponsor spotlight: Lobster Tacos at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Elevate taco night with the ultimate fusion of flavors — Lobster Tacos — at Scotty’s Food Truck this week, featuring:
• Succulent lobster meat
• Sweet and tangy pineapple-mango salsa
• Creamy lime crema
• Smoky chipotle kick
• Crisp, fresh cabbage slaw
All served on warm, soft tortillas.
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot Thursday-Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
