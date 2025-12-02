Sponsor spotlight: Love the thought of an all-new kitchen look, but can’t stretch the budget to do a renovation?

Wait! Sam Souza, owner of Sam Souza Painting LLC, has some ideas on how to make it happen in a budget-friendly way — by refinishing the kitchen cabinets, the natural accent piece for the hub of your home.

Q: Will painted cabinets look “factory-finished”?

A: Yes. Shop spraying in a controlled environment with proper prep and curing can produce near‑factory results. Painting is generally much less expensive than full replacement.

Q: How long will it take?

A: Typically five to 10 business days. Time varies with prep/repairs; the type of base material, such as wood, veneer, thermofoil or laminate; the number of pieces; finish and cure time.

Q: How much does it cost?

A: Cost depends on the door/drawer count, required preparation, finish selection, number of colors and hardware. You’ll receive a detailed written estimate.

Q: What do kitchen cabinet painting projects involve?

A: I refinish your existing cabinet boxes, doors and drawer fronts by cleaning, sanding, priming and applying a durable, professional finish. Boxes are refinished on site while doors and drawers are normally refinished off site. The cabinet and drawer base materials are inspected, cleaned and lightly sanded or touched up as needed to create a beautiful and durable finish. I do not offer refacing or full cabinet replacement.

Q: Do you offer a warranty?

A: Yes, a craftsmanship warranty is provided for all of my projects.

Q: Do I need new hardware?

A: No. I can reinstall your existing hardware or include new hardware in the estimate if you want to supply new hardware for installation.

Interested in discussing your project? Contact Sam for an estimate!

● Call/text: 206-702-7242

● Email: sam@samsouzapainting.com

● Visit our website: www.samsouzapainting.com

License Information

● Washington Business License No (UBI): 605 380 597

● Contractor Registration No: SAMSOSP765BD