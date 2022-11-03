Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center celebrates Caring Hearts Month

This November the Lynnwood Convention Center has launched Caring Hearts Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to giving back to our community, recognizing our nonprofit partners, bettering our environment, and helping those in need.

Events planned for Caring Hearts Month include a food drive benefitting the Lynnwood Food Bank, a warm clothes/coat drive with donations going to Northwest Center, a staff cleanup of a local park in Lynnwood, and a pop-up blood drive donation event with Bloodworks Northwest on Nov. 18.

For the food and coat drive, community members are invited to drop off non-perishable food items and coats in the main lobby of the Convention Center during normal business hours (Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or when the building is open for events in the evenings and weekends). The Lynnwood Food Bank collects and distributes more than 1.3 million pounds of food each year to low-income families. Any warm clothes and coats will go to Northwest Center, which provides services such as inclusive education and employment programs for children and adults with disabilities.

To participate in the blood drive on Nov. 18, make your appointment online at www.lynnwoodcc.com/blooddrive. Bloodworks Northwest collects and distributes lifesaving blood to more than 90 hospitals in the Northwest, and by giving half an hour of your time, your donation could save a life.

The Convention Center will also feature several of their nonprofit clients and community organizations on their website and social media platforms throughout November, in order to highlight some of the great work these groups are doing. For a list of participating organizations, visit www.lynnwoodcc.com/caringhearts.

“As we charge through a busy month and prepare for the holiday season, it’s important to pause and look for ways we can make a difference in the community,” said Erin Jepson, general manager of the Lynnwood Convention Center. “I’m excited about this initiative and look forward to getting our team involved in giving back.”

About Lynnwood Convention Center

Opened in 2005 in Lynnwood, Washington, the Lynnwood Convention Center is situated in the heart of Washington’s aerospace, high tech and bio-med corridor. Conveniently located near I-5, I-405, and Hwy 99, the center offers individualized meeting spaces with full onsite audiovisual and electrical support and first-class, 5-star resort quality, in-house food and beverage offerings. The facility has adopted green/sustainable initiatives that include composting, an extensive recycling program, and transitioning to the use of all green chemicals. The Lynnwood Public Facilities District is a special municipal district that oversees the operating of the LCC and the surrounding property. For more information, please visit www.lynnwoodcc.com.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.