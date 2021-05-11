Sponsor spotlight: Many different dinner options at Scotty’s Food Truck

Want a healthier choice for dinner this week? Stop in at Scotty’s Food Truck and have his famous blackened salmon Caesar salads. Grab the kids an order of crunchy, moist fish and chips.

Serving a crowd? Order a couple “hunks ” of blackened salmon to take home. The salmon is great on top of creamy fettuccini. There are many choices on the menu to choose from.

Scotty’s will be at Lynnwood’s Beverly Chevron station Wednesday, May 12 from 4-7 p.m.

As usual, they will be at Edmonds Calvary Chapel 5 Corners parking lot in Edmonds every Thursday/Friday/Saturday from

3:30-7:30 p.m. Feel free to call ahead to order.