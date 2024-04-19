Sponsor spotlight: Marking Earth Month — A greenhouse affair

Rachael Bauer, Interior Designer

LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ #30282

425-765-7680 | rachael@rbbydesign.com

www.rbbydesign.com

Recently, I was tasked with a distinctive design challenge that diverged from my usual interior projects. The assignment? Crafting the layout and populating the space for a 20-foot-by-40-foot greenhouse. In light of Earth Month, I found it fitting to spotlight this project.

While the primary function of a greenhouse is well-known – nurturing and cultivating various plants and food varieties under optimal conditions – its potential extends much further. With ample space, a greenhouse can offer zones to immerse oneself in greenery for periods of time beyond the growing and cultivation process.

To start, consider incorporating a cultivation counter to gather and showcase crop success. Invite friends to join, creating a miniature farmer’s market to exchange growing ideas and insights. Alternatively, transform the space into a charming dining area for an alfresco culinary adventure.

After dedicating hours of labor in a greenhouse, what could be more rewarding than unwinding in a cozy lounge space? Picture yourself seated, surrounded by soft blankets, savoring a glass of wine while reflecting on your green accomplishments. Instead of opting for an area rug, contemplate a more solid, natural solution using flagstaff pavers to define the space and provide a sturdy base for a furniture arrangement. To ensure easy maintenance and longevity, invest in outdoor-approved furniture.

Remember to incorporate design accents to enhance the ambiance and create a welcoming atmosphere. Consider using outdoor-approved sheer drapery and hanging baskets filled with favorite plants or flowers to add charm and soften the space. Plus, keep in mind that lighting is essential for extending the outdoor experience into the evening. Install bistro string lights and functional and/or decorative pendant lighting to illuminate and highlight key areas.

All of these elements come together to shape a greenhouse design into an unparalleled experience that honors every stage of hard work, from planting to cultivation (and clean up!). Yet, above all, a greenhouse embodies one of Earth’s greatest gifts – the ability to cultivate nourishment and beauty utilizing its precious resources. It’s a testament to the art of working harmoniously with nature, treating its gifts with utmost reverence and care to yield optimal results. What better sanctuary, especially here in the Pacific Northwest, than a greenhouse with walls of glass, embracing the natural world around you? As we celebrate Earth Month, let this be a reminder to cherish our planet’s resources and recognize the wonders we can create to nurture both body and soul.

These design insights are provided by Rachael Bauer, interior designer and owner of rb.by.design.