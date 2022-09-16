Sponsor spotlight: Meet 80-plus hiring employers at the Lynnwood Job Fair

Are you looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 80 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12! A variety of employers from the healthcare, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.

WHAT: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair

WHEN: Oct. 12, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. SW., Lynnwood, WA 98036

REGISTER FOR FREE at LynnwoodJobs.eventbrite.com

The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, WorkSource, and the Lynnwood Convention Center have partnered to bring together some of the top employers in Lynnwood and Snohomish County. Employers interesting in participating may register by visiting the Lynnwood Chamber website.

For more information contact:

Linda Jones

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President

ljones@lynnwoodchamber.com

425-563-7505

OR

Ryan Bush

City of Lynnwood

rbush@LynnwoodWA.gov

425-670-5046