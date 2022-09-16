Sponsor spotlight: Meet 80-plus hiring employers at the Lynnwood Job Fair

Are you looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 80 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12! A variety of employers from the healthcare, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.
WHAT: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair
WHEN: Oct. 12, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. SW., Lynnwood, WA 98036
REGISTER FOR FREE at LynnwoodJobs.eventbrite.com
The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, WorkSource, and the Lynnwood Convention Center have partnered to bring together some of the top employers in Lynnwood and Snohomish County. Employers interesting in participating may register by visiting the Lynnwood Chamber website.
For more information contact:
Linda Jones
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President
ljones@lynnwoodchamber.com
425-563-7505
OR
Ryan Bush
City of Lynnwood
rbush@LynnwoodWA.gov
425-670-5046
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.