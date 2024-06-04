Sponsor spotlight: Meet your plumber — A-Game Plumbing and Heating

Hello, My Neighborhood News Family!

It’s our pleasure to formally introduce ourselves. We are A-Game Plumbing and Heating LLC, proudly serving our community’s plumbing and HVAC needs. We are a family-owned shop with a couple local boys, Lance Borromeo and Daniel Sullivan, at the helm. We tackle each job with the mindset that if this was our family, we would want them to be given a fair assessment, great value, honest and quality service by someone we can trust. We believe in our namesake, to “Bring our A-Game!” whether the job is big or small rest assured you’re in good hands.

A-Game was built right in Lynnwood’s backyard; two friends with growing families! We laced up our boots, packed our tools, and traversed the “construction-riddled roads of 200th Street Southwest and 196th Street” day-in and day-out to ensure that our customers received quality service!! We kept providing excellent service during the pandemic, record heat waves and snowmageddon.

Lance has been in the plumbing trade since 2006. He received his B.S. in Biology before returning to the trade he loves. He is happily married with three kids and one on the way!

Daniel, proud father of two and a married man, attended Construction Industry Training Council, CITC, where he received an in-depth technical education of the plumbing trade and worked both in commercial and service plumbing for many years.

Bill, long-time plumber and Seattle native, is responsible for roughing-in many of the new construction buildings up and down the Puget Sound for the last 30 years. His expertise is unmatched. That’s a lot of pipe!!

Together with our office and field support staff, A-Game is dedicated to serving our local community’s plumbing and HVAC needs. Our team is comprised of amazing, like-minded people who find joy in helping others.

We are committed to making sure our community’s families don’t suffer without heat in the winter, AC in the summer, or a functioning toilet! Our customers are the most important component of our business and are in need of good people they can trust to help with the headache that plumbing can be. We’re here for you! Give us a call at 206-476-7295 or visit us at www.agameplumbing.com for a look at some of our work.