Sponsor spotlight: Midsummer home maintenance checklist

After the dust settles from your latest barbecue or home gathering, you may have noticed that your home has begun to show the signs of an active summer – both inside and out. Take the time now to do a few maintenance tasks to keep your home humming through the rest of the summer.

Keep hot air out. Hopefully you’ve already had your air conditioner serviced this year to ensure it can hold up during a heat wave. Now it’s time to re-check your windows and doors for drafts and air leaks that may have developed with kids more frequently coming in and out of the house. Caulk any seams and re-glaze windows if needed, and replace any worn weatherstripping around doors to help keep cool air from escaping. Also, replace or repair any screens that have tears.

Swap your HVAC filter. If your air conditioner has been working overtime this summer, check to see if the filter needs to be replaced. While some manufacturers recommend replacing your filter about once a month, the actual time will depend on your household: how often air conditioner runs, the number of furry pets in your home, the age of your unit, etc.

Secure loose fittings. It’s a good idea to check the railings and posts on your deck to ensure that they are not becoming loose. If you have a playset in your backyard, check to see if any connections need to be tightened. This is especially important during the summer months when playsets get the most use.

Drain the rain. Summer rains bring extra water that can take a toll on gutters and downspouts. Visually inspect your downspouts to be sure they are draining away from the foundation. Clear your gutters from the debris that gathers during summer storms. Also be sure there is no standing water around your yard, which attracts mosquitoes and other pests. Water pools around your house also attract termites, so be sure to drain all the excess water.

— By Joseph Irons, President, Irons Brothers Construction